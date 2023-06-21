Houston police trying to ID man accused of riding electric bike right out of the store

HPD Robbery detectives are hoping someone will recognize the guy they said is responsible for the May 8 robbery at a sporting goods store on the Gulf Freeway.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A brazen robber is on the run after stealing an electric bike from a sporting goods store, according to HPD Robbery.

In fact, the guy is accused of riding the e-bike right out of the store on the Gulf Freeway near Edgebrook.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes someone will recognize the man.

Police said he went to the bicycle section and rolled the electric bike to a counter at the front of the store. According to the video, he appeared to be talking on his phone before he hopped on the bike and rode it out the door, nearly hitting an employee.

Electric bikes can range in price from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The suspect is believed to be 25 to 40 years old and was wearing a light blue hoodie and pants with a tan cap.