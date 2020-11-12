‘Dirty politics’ | 3 Houston-area residents indicted for fraudulent election schemes in Texas House races

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said two of the suspects -- Richard Bonton and Natasha Demming -- conspired to unseat incumbent State Rep. Harold Dutton.

HOUSTON — A Harris County grand jury has indicted three people accused in failed schemes to change the results of the 2020 statewide election in Texas.

The first case involved the Texas House race in District 132.

Democratic political consultant Damien Jones is accused of threatening State Rep. Gina Calanni to try and coerce her into resigning instead of running for re-election.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Jones threatened to reveal information that could embarrass Calanni just days before the 2020 election filing deadline.

Instead of resigning, Calanni contacted the Texas Rangers who launched an investigation with the Harris County DA’s Public Corruption Division.

Jones is charged with coercion of a public servant and false caller ID information display. If convicted, he could get up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

“Those who have the responsibility & run for the job of making our laws, must follow our laws. The public’s right to free & fair elections, is the foundation of our democracy.”

“Our democracy depends on keeping our elected officials safe from coercion and our elections free from illegal manipulation,” Ogg said.

The second case involved the Texas House race in District 142.

Richard Bonton and Natasha Demming conspired to unseat incumbent State Rep. Harold Dutton, according to Ogg.

She said Demming ran against Hutton using the fake name of Natasha Ruiz. Ogg said Demming and Bonton, who also ran in District 142, cooked up the scheme to try and manipulate Latino voters with the phony name. Demming isn’t Hispanic.

It didn’t work.

Demming didn’t make the runoff and Dutton held on to his office by defeating challenger Jerry Davis, who wasn’t part of the alleged scheme.

Demming is charged with two felony counts of tampering with a governmental record. She also faces three Class A misdemeanor charges: perjury, election fraud and conspiracy to commit tampering with a governmental record.

Bonton is charged with tampering with a governmental record and two Class A misdemeanors.

“Those indicted today crossed the line from dirty politics to criminal activity and they will pay the price,” Ogg said. “The public’s right to free and fair elections is the foundation of our democracy.”