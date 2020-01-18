MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an elderly woman was hit and killed by a driver Friday night near Missouri City.

Officials said the woman was hit by a car in the 500 block of FM 1092 near Dove Country Drive.

The northbound lanes of FM 1092 between Avenue E and Dove Country are closed during the investigation.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

