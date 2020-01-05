Elderly man swindled out of $9,000 after fake attorney claims it’s bail money for his grandson

Houston police needs the public's help finding a man who may have tricked others using the same ruse.

HOUSTON — A local man who thought he was bailing his grandson out of a tough situation was swindled for thousands of dollars in southeast Houston. Investigators released images Friday of the alleged fake attorney who tricked the victim.

The Houston Police Department said an alleged scammer came to the victim’s home about 11:45 a.m. March 20 to collect $9,000 from the resident after they had spoken over the phone earlier.

The caller claimed the victim’s grandson had been arrested for texting and driving after being involved in an accident. He told the elderly man the cash would be used to bail his grandson out of jail. He later pulled up in a black car—possibly a Toyota Camry— to collect the money.

The victim told police he didn’t remember giving the caller his home address. The alleged scammer left with the cash in an unknown direction, police said.

He is wanted for felony theft by swindle and police believe there may be other victims who were targeted using the same ruse.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or possible suspect, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can all be submitted online. All tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.