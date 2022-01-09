Bond set at $75K for man charged in hit-and-run death of young dad riding motorcycle home from work

Alejandro Monsibais, 19, was in court overnight on a charge of failure to stop and render aid after 21-year-old Edwin Favela was hit by two cars.

HOUSTON — The man arrested Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash that left a young father dead made his first court appearance early Thursday.

HCSO investigators said they arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Monsibais on Wednesday afternoon. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Edwin Favela on Aug. 19.

The judge set bond for Monsibais at $75,000.

He was arrested at his home. His vehicle was also taken by investigators.

They're still searching for a second person in the case.

What happened

Favela was on his way home from work near the intersection of East Hardy and Mooney roads near the Hardy Toll Road when he was hit.

"Two cars were racing and they hit my son," his mom Tracie Martinez said.

Martinez said video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment Favela was hit. The video appears to show Favela turning, and moments later, two cars speeding by.

"Why did you leave him like he was a dead animal dead on the street?" Martinez said.

Favela was taken to a hospital where he remained in the intensive-care unit for seven days. He died last Thursday.

Video obtained by KHOU 11 News from a gas station a few blocks away from the crash site also appears to show two cars traveling at high speeds on the feeder road.

Favela had just left work at a nearby taco truck where his mother said he was working to pay for his son to get ear implants.

Investigation mix-up

On Tuesday, Favela's family said investigators had dropped the ball in the case and his mother said she got the runaround when trying to get information.

The crash happened on Aug. 19. On Aug. 22, the Houston Police Department said it assigned the case to an investigator. HPD then said it handed the case over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on the same day.

HCSO said it didn't get the case until Aug. 25.

Favela's mother said she personally emailed HPD Police Chief Troy Finner, and when she heard back from him, the ball started rolling on the investigation.

How to help

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.