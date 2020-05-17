Oliver played at the University of Houston from 2016 to 2018 before skipping his senior year to go professional.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Former University of Houston football player and current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested overnight in Montgomery County, jail records show.

Oliver, 22, is facing a DWI charge as well as a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Both are class B misdemeanors.

Records show he was arrested by Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4 north of Houston.

Oliver was given $1,350 total bail on both charges.

The Bills released this statement early Sunday morning: “We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point.”

Syracuse.com speculates the arrest will lead to a minimum two-game suspension for Oliver, although a more severe punishment could be handed down by the NFL.

The Bills picked Oliver in the 2019 NFL Draft. Syracuse.com reports that in his rookie season Oliver had 43 total tackles, five sacks and eight quarterback hits. He played at UH in 2016, 2017 and 2018, skipping his senior year to go professional.

