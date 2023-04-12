Ambushed outside a nightclub in 2019, investigators still trying to find out who killed Ebenezer Sewornoo

Example video title will go here for this video

Ebenezer Sewornoo was 24 when he was ambushed and shot to death while he was in his car outside a nightclub on Bissonnet.

It's been more than four years since Ebenezer Sewornoo was shot to death outside a nightclub in the Houston area and authorities are still searching for his killer.

When they got there, they found Sewornoo, who had been shot to death , in his car.

It was Feb. 24, 2019, at about 7:20 a.m. when Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the Vienna Loungs on Bissonnet Street in far west Harris County.

The woman was wearing dark clothes and had black hair. She was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

They're bother believed to be in their 30s or 40s. The man was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. He had short hair and a heavy build. He's believed to be about 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall. They said they think he weighs 200 to 215 pounds.

Investigators said they were told by witnesses that the suspects, a man and woman, left the scene in a dark-colored Toyota Tundra.

Authorities said surveillance video showed the moments before a man ran across the nightclub parking lot and fired into Sewornoo's car.

Who was Sewornoo? :

Sewornoo came from Ghana to live out his dream in Houston. He grew up as the youngest in a military family and family members said he was always eager to learn. His sister urged him to study abroad so he would have a better future.

Sewornoo lived with his aunt, Fatu McIntosh, in Spring for four years. They called him Ben.

"He was loved, and he was pampered," McIntosh said during an interview with KHOU 11 News in 2021.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigator Alfred Vera has been on the case since the beginning.