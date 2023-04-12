Ambushed outside a nightclub in 2019, investigators still trying to find out who killed Ebenezer Sewornoo
Ebenezer Sewornoo was 24 when he was ambushed and shot to death while he was in his car outside a nightclub on Bissonnet.
It's been more than four years since Ebenezer Sewornoo was shot to death outside a nightclub in the Houston area and authorities are still searching for his killer.
Sewornoo was 24.
What happened:
It was Feb. 24, 2019, at about 7:20 a.m. when Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the Vienna Loungs on Bissonnet Street in far west Harris County.
When they got there, they found Sewornoo, who had been shot to death, in his car.
Suspect description:
Authorities said surveillance video showed the moments before a man ran across the nightclub parking lot and fired into Sewornoo's car.
Investigators said they were told by witnesses that the suspects, a man and woman, left the scene in a dark-colored Toyota Tundra.
They're bother believed to be in their 30s or 40s. The man was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. He had short hair and a heavy build. He's believed to be about 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall. They said they think he weighs 200 to 215 pounds.
The woman was wearing dark clothes and had black hair. She was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.
Who was Sewornoo?:
Sewornoo came from Ghana to live out his dream in Houston. He grew up as the youngest in a military family and family members said he was always eager to learn. His sister urged him to study abroad so he would have a better future.
Sewornoo lived with his aunt, Fatu McIntosh, in Spring for four years. They called him Ben.
"He was loved, and he was pampered," McIntosh said during an interview with KHOU 11 News in 2021.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigator Alfred Vera has been on the case since the beginning.
"He was not involved in any type of criminal activity. We’ve learned that he was just here trying to live his life," Vera said. "There was an argument in the parking lot that resulted because of a parking spot. That’s when the victim and his friend got into a vehicle and began to leave the parking lot."
How to help:
What you can’t see from the surveillance video is how many people were in the parking lot. Investigators said there were about 50 people there at the time and that’s why they strongly believe there’s someone out there that can help them solve the case.
"I would like for people to also search their cell phones, their social media from that day ... just to see if they recorded anything," Vera said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online here. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Tips can also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637).