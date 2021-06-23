x
Traffic alert: Eastex Freeway northbound closed near Little York after possible road rage shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Eastex Freeway heading outbound will be shut down near Little York for a while following a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Eastex Freeway near E. Mount Houston.

Gonzalez said the shooting may stem from a possible road rage incident that occurred in the northbound lanes.

Deputies said one gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Here's a look at the traffic map: