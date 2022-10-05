HPD: Key card mixup leads to 3 people being shot at NE Houston motel

Houston police said three people were shot when three others entered their motel room in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — No one is in custody after three people were shot Tuesday at a northeast Houston motel, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the incident around 8 p.m.

They said it happened at a motel in the 17600 block of the Eastex Freeway.

According to police, a group of three people checked into the motel and went to their room. A short time later, another group of three people checked into the motel and the front desk clerk accidentally gave the second group a card key to the same room as the first group.

Police said that when the second group entered the room and saw the first group of people, an argument broke out and people in the second group opened fire on the first group.

All six people ran out of the motel and, according to police, the people in the second group continued shooting at the people in the first group in the parking lot.