HPD: Man with felony warrants tears through hotel walls to try and hide from officers

Lt. Willkens said police were first called to the scene after reports of a man with a pipe threatening his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after he allegedly tore through multiple walls inside a Houston hotel to try and hide from officers, Houston police said late Wednesday.

It happened in the 8100 block of the Eastex Freeway at about 11:30 p.m.

Lt. Willkens said police were first called to the scene after reports of a man with a pipe threatening his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. The suspect, who police said had two felony warrants for his arrest, went into a hotel room and refused to come out for responding officers.

The man then allegedly tore through the walls and gained access to a neighboring hotel room where a woman and child were. He then tore through another wall and got into third unit.

Police sent in a K-9 officer and found the man trying to hide in a bathroom, they said. The dog bit the suspect, and the man was then taken into custody.