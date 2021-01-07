HPD: Man shot 5 times while driving on the Eastex Freeway, then crashes into family's SUV

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — A man who was shot while driving on the Eastex Freeway then crashed into a family’s car late Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of the freeway just before midnight, said Lt. E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

The man was traveling southbound in a white Mercedes when he was shot at least five times. He then crashed into the back of a family’s Jeep.

The family was not hurt and was able to exit the freeway safely.

Officers arrived and found the shooting victim, age 23, and he was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators tell KHOU 11’s Anayeli Ruiz they’re still not sure if this was a road rage incident. The victim was hit three times in the upper back, once in the thigh and once in forearm. They hope to learn more when the victim is able to speak with police.

Police found nine bullet holes in his vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.