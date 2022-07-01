2 officers killed, 6 others injured in eastern Kentucky shooting

In a Friday morning court appearance, a judge set Lance Storz's bond at $10 million.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — Two police officers were killed and several others were injured after a man opened fire on police who were trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened in Allen City at a residence on Main Street, sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday night.

KSP told ABC affiliate WCHS, officers were attempting to serve a court-issued domestic violence warrant on Lance Storz, 49, when he barricaded himself in a home and began shooting.

According to his arrest citation, Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds, killing two officers and a K9 and injuring five others, including four additional police officers and an emergency management official.

In a Facebook post, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt identified the two fallen officers as Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure.

KSP says one of the other officers shot remains in the hospital in critical condition, two officers are in stable condition and the final officer was treated and released.

The emergency management official also remains in the hospital receiving medical care, KSP said.

Multiple agencies responded to the call for help, including ATF Louisville’s Ashland and London Offices.

“There will be a strong police presence in this area for a considerable amount of time moving forward so we ask the public to avoid this area if at all possible,” KSP trooper Matt Gayheart told ABC36 reporters.

According to the Pike County Detention Center, Storz is charged with 2 counts of murder of a police officer, one count of first degree assault on a service animal, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

During his arraignment on Friday, a judge set Storz bond at $10 million, WCHS reports. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Friday morning, saying:

"Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth. ^AB"

This story will be updated.

