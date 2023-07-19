East Texas elementary school teacher facing 5 child porn charges

Fabrizio Olague, an elementary school teacher in Flint, Texas, is facing five counts of promotion of child pornography.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas teacher is facing charges in Montgomery County after authorities said he was caught with child pornography.

Fabrizio Olague is facing five counts of promotion of child pornography. His bond was set at $500,000 -- $100,000 for each charge.

He was arrested in Plano but charged in Montgomery County. The reason for this is that the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is who caught him and all of their charges are filed in Montgomery County.

According to authorities, Olague was arrested in Plano on Monday following a two-month-long investigation. They said Olague was responsible for promoting "explicit material involving minors" online.

They said they also found out that he was working as an elementary school teacher in the Chapel Hill Independent School District in Flint, Texas. They said he was a dyslexia interventionist and worked with kids between Kindergarten to third grade. Authorities said they don't believe any of the students he taught were victimized.

When investigators served a search warrant at Olague's house, he wasn't there. They said he was at a teacher's conference in Plano. State troopers were able to find and arrest him there. Authorities said more charges are possible. It's unclear when he's due in court.