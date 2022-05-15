Man shoots, kills woman, himself at east Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Houston police investigators said it appears that the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

HOUSTON — A man and woman are both dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Houston's Greater East End, according to police.

Houston Police Department investigators said it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a complex in the 950 block of Villa De Matel Road, which is near the intersection of Lawndale Street and Wayside Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized they had been dispatched to the unit several times before due to reports of family violence.

When the officers entered the apartment unit, they found a man and a woman dead. They said it appears the man shot the woman, who is believed to be about 25 years old, and then he shot himself. Investigators think the man is 28 or 29.

The investigators said they believe the man and woman had been dating for about five years.

HPD investigators said they're working to gather more evidence via witnesses and surveillance video.

They said it appears as if someone was either moving out of the apartment or they were having their things moved out. They said they think that could have escalated the disturbance.

Here's the update HPD investigators provided at the scene:

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

24-hour hotlines

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Text for help

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.