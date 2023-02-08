HPD searching for man accused of robbing bar customers at gunpoint

HPD is looking for a man who robbed several people at a bar on 76th Street last month.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a man who robbed several people at a bar in Houston's East End last month.

On July 4 around 11 p.m., the man walked into a bar on 76th Street near Navigation Boulevard and fired one shot into the ceiling. He then told everyone in the bar to get on the ground.

He went around and stole phones and wallets from the customers and then left, police said.

He's described by police as being Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a heavy beard. In the video, he appears to be wearing a beige hat, beige shorts and a dark-colored shirt.

The video

HPD released this surveillance video showing the robbery:

How to help

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.