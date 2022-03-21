DWI suspect strikes HPD patrol unit during hit-and-run crash, police say

HOUSTON — A DWI suspect was arrested after police say they crashed into a Houston Police Department officer during a hit-and-run crash.
The incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning at E. Little York near the North Freeway.
Police said the HPD officer was stopped at a light when the suspect attempted to make a left turn and hit the officer's cruiser.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away from the scene. HPD said a witness was able to continue following the suspect and alerted police to his location.
The suspect was then stopped without incident. Police said they administered a field sobriety test which the suspect failed.
Neither the suspect or the police officer were injured in the accident, according to Houston police.