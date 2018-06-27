HOUSTON – A 40-year-old woman is dead and two children are in the hospital after another driver ran into their car at a stop sign in south Houston overnight.
According to the Houston Police Department, Mark Damon Charlot, 32, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal collision.
This happened off Calhoun and Pershing late Tuesday night.
Police said Charlot was arrested at the scene.
There’s hardly any lights at the intersection. It’s very dark, but the remnants of the accident could still be seen at a stop sign that’s been crumpled up along with a piece of a mangled car door.
Police said the woman was stopped at a stop sign with a 16-year-old in the passenger seat and a 10-year-old in the back seat of their Mazda when a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into them.
That driver apparently lost control and slammed into them at a high speed, instantly killing the woman.
The two children were taken to a hospital, and at last check were in surgery.
At this time, it has not been released how badly they were injured. It is also clear how they are related to the woman.
