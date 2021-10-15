DWI suspect blamed for 3 deaths in NW Harris County a no-show in court, DA says

Prosecutors say Camelo Morejon bragged about drinking and driving on a Facebook live before the crash that killed his three passengers.

HOUSTON — A DWI suspect blamed for a horrible crash that killed his three passengers last year is on the run after failing to show up in court this week, prosecutors say.

Carmelo Morejon was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after slamming into a pickup truck 12200 block of FM 529 at Fairview.

Prosecutors say Morejon bragged about drinking and driving on a Facebook live shot by a passenger before the crash that happened just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 25.

"This is terrible because there is video right before the crash happened that shows the defendant drinking and driving right before the crash happened," prosecutor Lynn Nguyen said.

"I drive better drunk.. look, with bottle in hand," he can be heard saying on the video.

Deputies at the scene said he was driving more than 90 mph.

The driver of the pickup wasn't wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected. He and Morejon were both critically injured.