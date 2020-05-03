HOUSTON — Houston police continue to crack down on drunken driving during the rodeo season.

Early Thursday morning police tweeted that a Toyota pickup driver struck three other vehicles on Richmond near the 610 West Loop, sending one innocent person to the hospital.

The offending driver, who police said showed signs of intoxication, allegedly fled the scene of the crash and was later found up on a sidewalk.

"Houston, we can do better," HPD tweeted.

At a separate scene the same evening, police said they arrested two different drivers for alleged DWI after a crash downtown. Two vehicles collided at an intersection. The woman who caused the crash and a friend of hers that was following nearby were both arrested, police said.

"Unfortunately the at-fault driver and a friend who was following her will be going to jail tonight for DWI," police tweeted. "Make a plan before you go out drinking."

They said there were no serious injuries.

HPD also tweeted another alleged drunk driver ran a red light overnight. The alleged offense happened in front of a DWI Task Force Officer. Police pulled the man over and also arrested them for DWI.

Houston police said they arrested 535 people suspected of driving while under the influence during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo season in 2019.

