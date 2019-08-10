HOUSTON — Two drivers face charges of driving while intoxicated for separate crashes at the same location overnight, Houston police said.

The first crash happened at about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-10, the Katy Freeway, near Kirkwood.

Police and firefighters responded to find a car struck a disabled big rig on the shoulder of the freeway. Firefighters used a fire engine to block the scene of the crash, and that’s when another suspected drunk driver came along and hit the fire truck, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Police took both drivers into custody on suspicion of DWI.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM