HCSO: DWI driver hurt after hitting deputy's vehicle in Montgomery County

Harris County deputies ended a high-speed chase in southeast Montgomery County when a woman crashed into a deputy's vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Harris County deputy's vehicle who just finished arresting a chase suspect.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the chase ended on the Eastex Freeway and FM 1314 near Porter.

We're told the deputies tried to stop a reckless driver who then took off and led them on a high-speed chase into Montgomery County. Once the chase ended, the deputy got out of their vehicle when a woman slammed into the rear of the HCSO patrol unit.

Officials said the deputy was uninjured in the crash and had lights activated on the vehicle. Meanwhile, the woman driving was taken to the hospital in serious condition and will face a DWI charge.