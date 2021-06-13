3 drivers likley facing DWI charges after woman, hit killed by vehicle along North Freeway, DA's office says

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the three drivers involved in these crashes are likely to face DWI charges.

HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on the North Freeway moments after being involved in a suspected DWI crash, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

This happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday near the Aldine Bender exit.

Sean Teare with the DA's office said this scene started with a crash involving a white Mustang. The Mustang stopped in the mainlanes of the freeway and that's when the woman, who was a passenger in the Mustang, got out of the vehicle.

Moments later, another vehicle drove up and struck and killed the woman.

Teare said investigators are not sure which vehicle caused the initial crash but confirmed the driver of the Mustang and the driver of the other vehicle both admitted to being intoxicated.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman also admitted to being intoxicated, Teare said.

An investigation into who is at fault for killing the woman is ongoing, but Teare said all three drivers will likely face DWI charges.

Teare said the Fourth of July is around the corner and the DA's office along with all the Houston-area police agencies are working together to keep the roads and freeways safe.

“If you decide to get behind the wheel and make a dumb decision of drinking and driving during these holiday weekends, we’re going to get you, and quite frankly that’s the best thing that can happen, is us get you because if not you’re going to wind up killing yourself or somebody else,” Teare said.

