HPD said a man was shot and killed on the southwest side on Monday.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Monday in southwest Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 3:15 p.m.

They said it happened on Dunlap Street near South Main Street.

According to Air 11 video, the man appears to have been shot and killed in the courtyard area of an apartment complex.

HPD didn't provide information about a suspect or motive.