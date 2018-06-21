SPRING, Texas - A Dunkin' Donuts employee was injured when he caught an armed man robbing the restaurant in Spring on Tuesday.

According to deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office, the employee got to work and found damage to the business' front door and Lawrence Shook inside holding a crowbar.

The employee confronted Shook and a brief struggle ensued between the two until deputies arrived.

Shook, a 17-year-old - who turns 18 next week - was found to be in possession of cash and stolen property from the business.

The employee sustained minor injuries from the crowbar during the struggle and is expected to be fine.

Shook has been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony.

He is currently in jail with a bond set at $30,000.

