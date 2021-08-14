Two alleged drunk drivers arrested after driving through deadly shooting scene on Westheimer

Police have not released any details on the shooting, but we are working to gather more information.

Two alleged drunk drivers were arrested late Friday night after driving through a deadly shooting scene on Westheimer.

This happened in the 7900 block of Westheimer, about 3 miles away from the Galleria.

In a thread of tweets, the Houston Police Department said officers were investigating a shooting where a man was killed when two drunk drivers drove through the crime scene about two hours apart from each other.

Both were arrested.

Police have not released any details on what led to the deadly shooting and if anyone is in custody related to that incident. We are working to gather more information.

Mid West officers are at a shooting scene 7900 Westheimer. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/OeLLoPA0k2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2021

Second drink driver was also arrested after driving through scene. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 14, 2021

