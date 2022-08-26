Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drug stores, Houston police say

The heavyset suspect with multiple tattoos walks with a limp and sometimes uses a cane. Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February.

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drug stores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.

The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drug store at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.

Investigators said he tried to rob a drug store on Hammerly near Blalock in the Spring Branch area a couple of hours earlier but ran out when the employee yelled for help. Robbery detectives said he successfully robbed the same store back in March.

The heavyset man has multiple tattoos across his chest and arms, walks with a limp, and sometimes uses a cane. He's believed to be 40-45 years old, 6 feet tall, and 230-260 pounds.

Houston police say he's robbed half a dozen drug stores since February. In one of them, witnesses said he had a rifle.

Feb. 17 at 8:50 p.m.: Drug store at 390 Edgebrook near I-45

Feb. 24 at 9:30 p.m.: Drug store at 10900 Fuqua near I-45

Feb. 24 at 9:40 p.m.: Drug store on Edgebrook near I-45 again

March 10 at 7:30 p.m.: Drug store on Hammerly near Blalock

They also released surveillance video of the March robbery.

Crime Stoppers Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's identity and arrest. Tips must be reported directly to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online.