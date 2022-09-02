Man accused of robbing at least 6 Houston drug stores arrested, HPD says

The suspect was wanted in connection with at least six robberies at drug stores since February in northwest and southeast Houston.

HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with a series of drug store robberies has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said Jason Castillio, 48, was arrested on Thursday and is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Castillio was wanted in connection with at least six robberies at drug stores since February in northwest and southeast Houston, according to HPD’s Robbery Division.

The latest surveillance video showed a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police said he left in a white Hyundai SUV.

Investigators said he tried to rob a drugstore on Hammerly near Blalock in the Spring Branch area a couple of hours earlier but ran out when the employee yelled for help. Robbery detectives said he successfully robbed the same store back in March and there's surveillance video of that one too.

Houston police said he's robbed half a dozen drugstores since February. In one of them, witnesses said he had a rifle.

They also released surveillance video of the March robbery.