Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading car after family vacation

It happened June 26 in southwest Houston. The victim and his family had just returned home from vacation.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released video showing a man getting robbed at gunpoint while unloading his vehicle in southwest Houston.

The video is from June 26 at 10:50 a.m. Police say the man was in his driveway after he and his family returned home from vacation when an armed man approached him from behind. The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at him and demanded property.

Police say the suspect forced the victim to the ground and took items from his pockets. The suspect then reportedly walked into the home and when he did, the victim’s wife saw him and screamed.

The suspect then ran to a white four-door Lexus and took off.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and white pants.

Police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers directly if you have information about this crime. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.