HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers hope a tip from the public will lead investigators to a driver accused in a hit-and-run downtown.

The alleged crime happened Thursday, Sept. 26 at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was crossing Walker near Fannin when the suspect, who was driving a red Hyundai Sonata with paper plates, was turning left onto Fannin and struck the victim.

The suspect stopped momentarily before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his or her injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

