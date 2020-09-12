x
Driver found after allegedly crashing into multiple cars, home in Atascocita

Investigators said the suspect left the crash on foot and has been found by constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies captured a driver accused of striking three parked vehicles before crashing into a house in the Atascocita area, according to investigators.

It happened about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Polo Meadow in northeast Harris County. 

Investigators said deputies were chasing a vehicle when it left the roadway and caused a trail of damage in a residential neighborhood, including ramming into the garage of a single-story home. 

Fortunately, the vehicles were empty, and according to Atascocita firefighters, there were no life-threatening injuries to the family inside the house.

They reported two of the three vehicles were completely destroyed, and a dodge pickup truck sustained only minor damage.

Officials said the suspect was found inside the neighborhood.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.