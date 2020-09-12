Driver found after allegedly crashing into multiple cars, home in Atascocita

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies captured a driver accused of striking three parked vehicles before crashing into a house in the Atascocita area, according to investigators.
It happened about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Polo Meadow in northeast Harris County.
Investigators said deputies were chasing a vehicle when it left the roadway and caused a trail of damage in a residential neighborhood, including ramming into the garage of a single-story home.
Fortunately, the vehicles were empty, and according to Atascocita firefighters, there were no life-threatening injuries to the family inside the house.
They reported two of the three vehicles were completely destroyed, and a dodge pickup truck sustained only minor damage.
Officials said the suspect was found inside the neighborhood.
