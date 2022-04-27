Driver takes off during HPD traffic stop, manhunt in NE Houston underway

HOUSTON — A manhunt was underway late Wednesday morning in northeast Houston after the driver of an SUV took off from police near downtown, according to preliminary reports from authorities.
The vehicle fled from police along freeways and ended up in a rural area near North McCarty Road, Liberty Road, and Mesa Drive.
Views from Air 11 showed a red GMC SUV stuck in the mud in a utility easement as officers scoured a wooded area nearby with K9s.
It wasn't clear how many people were on the run, and there were no reports of injuries.