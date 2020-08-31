Driver shot in head while pulling away from southwest Houston gas station

Police believe the shooter and the victim were both inside the gas station prior to the shooting.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to find a gunman and determine a motive after a shooting at a gas station on the southwest side early Monday.

Police were called to the 10900 block of Beechnut at about 1:30 a.m. They found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and was then airlifted to the medical center in critical condition. His status was not known as of last check.

Houston Police Department Detective K. Mcdonald said they believe both the shooter and the victim were at one point inside the gas station. When the victim got in his car to drive away, the shooter opened fire from the parking lot.

The victim was wounded and crashed, and the suspect fled the scene.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available, but police said they have good surveillance from the store that they will be reviewing.