HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a double shooting on the northwest side that killed a man and wounded another.

Around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday police said they received a shooting call from LBJ Hospital where two victims arrived by private pickup truck.

Police said the driver of the truck was shot in the face. His passenger was also shot and died.

The truck appeared to have several bullet holes on the passenger side along with broken glass, but police don’t yet know where the shooting occurred. Police also don't have a motive for the shooting.

Shooting victims' truck at LBJ Hospital

The men appeared to be in their mid-20s or early-30s. Their identities have not been released.

The driver is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

As of 7:30 a.m. the emergency room entrance to the hospital remained partially blocked by police tape with the investigation still on-going.

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.

