HCSO: Driver missing, three people hospitalized in crash at FM 2920 intersection

Deputies are trying to figure out why one of the drivers fled the scene— leaving a woman who claims to be his wife behind.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were hospitalized, and a driver is missing after a crash at a four-way intersection overnight in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at FM 2920 and Kickapoo Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Expedition was driving down FM 2920 and a Hyundai Sonata was traveling on Kickapoo Road when the vehicles collided at the intersection. Both streets had flashing traffic lights.

Investigators said the Sonata driver failed to yield while making a right turn and was struck by the Expedition. The Sonata rotated several times before coming to a stop, deputies said.

The Sonata driver— who reportedly wasn’t wearing a seat belt – was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. An ambulance took the front seat passenger of the Sonata to the hospital. Her current condition is still unknown.

Deputies are still trying to determine if intoxication played a part, but they said the Sonata driver is believed to be at fault.

Investigators said the Expedition driver left the scene before first responders arrived— leaving a woman who claims to be his wife behind. They’re still searching for him Monday morning.

The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. At last report, she was speaking and seemed to be doing OK. She was wearing a seat belt when the vehicles crashed, deputies said.

Two men sitting in the back seat of the Sonata where uninjured, investigators said.

The crash is still under investigation.