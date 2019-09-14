BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Early Saturday morning, deputies of the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and US Border Patrol Agents recovered approximately 1,127 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned SUV near Highway 90.

Brewster County Sheriff's Office

According to the BCSO, the driver left the scene before the deputies and agents arrived but left his wallet in the vehicle.

"We would really like to return it," BCSO said in a Facebook post.

The case is currently under investigation.

