Teen accused of killing innocent driver in high-speed chase appears before judge

The wreck happened early Sunday morning after police tried to stop the driver in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

PASADENA, Texas — The teen accused of killing an innocent driver in Pasadena following a high-speed chase with Webster police appeared before a judge late Sunday night.

Christopher Romero, 17, was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $300,000, according to a judge.

According to the Webster Police Department, the chase started in Webster just after midnight on Sunday and ended near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

According to police, the chase started as they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. About 14 miles from where the chase started, police say officers backed off as the car approached a red light at an intersection. That's when the driver of the stolen vehicle sped up and crashed into three other cars.

Police said one of the innocent drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported in the crash.

Webster Police and the Harris County District Attorney's Office will continue to investigate and police said the driver of the stolen vehicle is facing more charges in the crash, in addition to having an open felony warrant.