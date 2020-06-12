Driver trying to help other crash victim killed in hit-and-run in southwest Houston

The initial crash was reported about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Almeda Road near Mowery.

HOUSTON — A man trying to help another driver after a crash became the victim of a deadly hit-and-run late Saturday in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

Houston police said the driver of an SUV was turning onto the Almeda Road near Mowery about 10:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Hyundai Veloster that was going at a high rate of speed.

The other vehicle immediately caught fire, and the SUV driver went to help the Veloster driver.

While outside his vehicle, police said the victim was struck by a Ford F-150. Witnesses reported the man was dragged for about 30 feet, and the truck driver never stopped.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived. The Veloster driver's condition has not been confirmed, but he was taken to the hospital.

For now, no charges have been filed. Police are still trying to determine if alcohol or drugs was a factor. They're also searching for the truck driver.

If you have any information regarding either crash, please call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

