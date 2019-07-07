HOUSTON — The man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly seven-car pileup on the Grand Parkway last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The pickup truck 54-year-old Charles Glaze was driving flew across the median and slammed into oncoming vehicles near FM 2920 back in December.

Retired Marine Michael Brown, 78, was killed in the crash and his wife Charlotte was injured.

Linda Guggiti, a mother of two, was also killed.

Court documents show Glaze was charged because he disregarded a known risk of seizures and had a seizure before the Dec. 12 crash.

Glaze was wearing an ankle monitor because he was awaiting trial on a bizarre kidnapping and assault case at a Tomball-area cemetery.

A woman visiting her son's grave at the Klein Memorial Park Cemetery said Glaze approached her and tried to abduct her in 2017, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Glaze's 15-year sentence for manslaughter was imposed June 25.

