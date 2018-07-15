HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in an intersection in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said around 9 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 15000 block of West Road when the pedestrian was crossing the street on Easton Commons Drive. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian died due to his injuries.

Deputies said 20 minutes after the accident, the driver of the vehicle returned to the scene and admitted that he had been drinking.

The driver will be charged DWI and failure to stop and render assistance (FSRA).

Deputies said they are investigating to determine if the pedestrian was crossing the intersection illegally or if the driver ran a red light. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, more charges could be added.

