HOUSTON — A 72-year -old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the man was walking in the 12300 block of Almeda Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He died on scene.

The driver kept going after the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM