Police said a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night while walking in a parking lot in SW Houston.

The driver of the vehicle dragged the man 130 feet before fleeing the scene, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Renwick Drive and Bellaire Blvd. Police said the suspect's vehicle could be a black Ford Expedition.

It is unclear if this was intentional. Police are hoping witnesses may help them identify and find the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call HPD.

