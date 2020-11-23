Driver flees after causing crash that flipped Houston police cruiser, officers say

Police said a driver ran a red light, hitting the patrol car.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a hit-and-run crash flipped their patrol car overnight.

The crash happened on Gray at Hamilton, near downtown, at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said a driver ran a red light, hitting the patrol car. The patrol car flipped upside down, and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Police said the officer was taken to a trauma center, but he was said to be stabilized, and his injuries were described as minor.