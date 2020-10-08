Uber Eats driver finds shooting victim outside Spring-area apartments

The driver at first tried to give the man medical aid but saw he had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Uber Eats driver called 911 after finding a man fatally shot at an apartment complex south of Spring early Monday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the City Station Apartments at 905 Cypress Station around 1 a.m.

@HCSO_1Patrol units responded to an in progress call at 905 Cypress Station Dr. One adult male sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased by EMS. Homicide and Crime Scene Units are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/AxwedaONEs — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 10, 2020

Witnesses so far have not been much help in the case as they say gunshots are not uncommon in the area. Wolfford said detectives hope to interview more witnesses and track down surveillance video that will help in the case.