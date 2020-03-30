HOUSTON — A man was ejected and a woman had to be extricated from a car following a chase that resulted in a crash off Highway 288 overnight.

This happened just before 3 a.m. Monday just north of Orem on the south side.

Houston police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that came back as stolen. The suspect vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued near Cullen and Yellowstone.

The suspect vehicle led police on a chase on the 610 Loop and then on Highway 288, police said. The vehicle then left the roadway while heading south on Highway 288 between Airport and Orem.

The vehicle went down the embankment and into Sims Bayou, and then flipped onto the other side of the bayou, police said. The male driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, while the female passenger was pinned inside of the car.

Houston firefighters extricated the female in about 10 minutes and transported her and the driver to local hospitals with major injuries.

Houston police said both are expected to survive.

