HOUSTON — A man who allegedly evaded Houston police during a brief pursuit died after crashed into a tree.
The crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Cullen at Old Spanish Trail, according to HPD Sgt. David Rose
Sgt. Rose said officers tried to pull over a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation when the male driver refused to stop. The driver sped up and managed to get out of sight of police officers.
After about a mile, officers caught up with the suspect’s vehicle after he apparently lost control and slammed into a tree. The driver was stuck in the vehicle and died at the scene.
Cullen was closed into the early-morning hours Sunday for the investigation but has since reopened.
Police did not immediately release the name of the driver.
