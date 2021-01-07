Driver dies after getting shot, crashing into furniture store in southeast Houston, police say

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a driver who opened fire on another driver early Thursday on the city's southeast side.

The shooting was reported in the 7300 block of Cullen before 1 a.m.

Police said someone pulled up next to a white SUV and opened fire on the driver. The SUV then crashed into a furniture store.

Police said the driver died at the scene, but his passenger, a woman, was not hurt. The suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction. The motive us unknown as well.

Officers said the victim was at a gas station just before the shooting.

