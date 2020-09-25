HPD: Suspected drunken driver crashes into Memorial IHOP after refusing to stop for officers

Police tried to stop the driver, but they allegedly kept going for about four minutes before leaving the road and smashing into the restaurant.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a driver is in custody after they refused to stop for officers, crashing into an IHOP restaurant overnight.

No one in the restaurant was hurt.

The crash happened overnight in the 6500 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said officers were working an extra security job when they saw a vehicle driving erratically. Police tried to stop the driver, but they kept going for about four minutes before leaving the road and smashing into the restaurant.

Police said the driver appeared to be intoxicated.