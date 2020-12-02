HOUSTON — A driver was taken into custody after fleeing a hit-and-run collision in the Spring Branch area overnight.
This happened shortly after midnight early Wednesday in the 2000 block of Antoine.
A witness said the driver of an SUV rear-ended his vehicle and then sped off. However, the driver of the SUV then crash into an iron fence down the road.
Nobody was injured, and the driver of the SUV was arrested.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Elite FBI team helps find missing children
- 17-year-old shot in the face during argument in Katy
- Mother, son found dead in Sugar Land home, father dead from apparent suicide in Seguin
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter