HOUSTON — A driver was taken into custody after fleeing a hit-and-run collision in the Spring Branch area overnight.

This happened shortly after midnight early Wednesday in the 2000 block of Antoine.

A witness said the driver of an SUV rear-ended his vehicle and then sped off. However, the driver of the SUV then crash into an iron fence down the road.

Nobody was injured, and the driver of the SUV was arrested.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter