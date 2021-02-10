HPD: 3 valet employees killed when driver crashes into them while speeding away from police

The driver is facing three felony murder charges and is also being tested for intoxication.

HOUSTON — Three valet employees were killed Friday night when a driver caught doing donuts in a parking lot sped away from police and crashed into them, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Fairdale Lane near Fountainview Drive.

Houston police said a sergeant on patrol saw a vehicle doing donuts in a private parking lot. Moments later, the vehicle got on Fairdale and started traveling eastbound. The sergeant turned on his emergency lights to try to stop the driver, and within seconds, police say the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The sergeant attempted to catch up with the vehicle and that's when he saw it had crashed out in the 6200 block of Fairdale Lane.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle struck three valet employees who were walking along the street, going back and forth to get cars, and an object before coming to a stop.

The valet employees were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office called this scene the most "egregious" he has seen in a very long time.

“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor," Teare said. “We're talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were out here doing their job.”

Teare said the driver is being tested for intoxication and that initial signs point to intoxication being a possibility.

The driver is facing three felony murder charges, and if intoxication played a role, additional charges would be filed, Teare confirmed.

Police are still in the process of positively identifying the driver.

