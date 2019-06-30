LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old in League City.

Philip Antoine, 32, was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid after/accident involving death, a second degree felony, according to League City police. His bond was set at $85,000.

Police said the teen, identified as River Russell, was found lying near a ditch last Monday in the 1800 block of F.M. 270 South.

READ: Teenager dies in hit-and-run crash in League City

His personal items were scattered across the road, including a skateboard.

Russell was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Police believe Russell was hit sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. Monday.

He lived in a nearby apartment complex and graduated in 2018 from Atascocita High School.

River Russell was hit and killed by a driver in League City, police say

League City Police Department

Russell's mother sent the following statement to KHOU 11 on Sunday:

“I wrote these words several days ago, but I couldn't bring myself to post to my own page. In lieu of an interview, I submitted my words. They were not actually published until after the driver had been arrested, but it still lays out, as best I am able, my thoughts and feelings. Additional words are escaping me now. I don’t have room in my broken heart for anger. I know everyone wants to help, and many have found their drive to help fueled by blame and anger. I am not there. If you think I should be, then by all means light that fire in you for the both of us. I am just not there. I believe that in an instant moment of traumatic shock, fear, shame and regret – That in that moment the primitive fight or flight response takes over, and some people are built instinctively to choose flight. I have to believe that, and I have to believe the driver was built that way -- That my child was not left for dead due to a lack of human compassion or a lack of conscience, but instead due to an impulse beyond my full understanding and one I pray I am never faced with. I also have to believe that the driver is now filled with regret and remorse – That if he had it to do all over again, he would have stopped, he would have called 911, he would have stayed with my son while he was alone or afraid or in pain. I can find grace for that. If I’ve learned nothing else of these gut wrenching last few days, it’s that life is far too short. I will honor my son by refusing to fill mine with hatred. I will pray for the driver that he finds his voice to speak up with the strength to come forward so that we may have answers and closure. I will pray for peace, and in time, forgiveness. If you are the driver and you happen to be reading this, I absolutely have to believe it was fate that brought my words to you. Please come forward. It is time.”